4 guns found at Nashville airport within 4 days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four guns were found within four days in carry-on bags at Nashville International Airport.

Transportation Security Administration officers discovered the weapons at security checkpoints between Aug. 10 and Aug. 13.

Two of the guns were loaded while the two others were not.

In each incident, TSA alerted airport police, who took possession of the gun and escorted the passengers out of the checkpoint area.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”

So far in 2017, 53 guns have been discovered at the airport’s security checkpoint. In 2016, a total of 80 weapons were found.

