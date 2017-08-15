18-year-old arrested in Nashville parking garage attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old was arrested and charged in an attack on a woman at a downtown Nashville parking garage.

Metro police say Amari Ayers faces charges of attempted robbery in last Friday’s attack at the garage on Harrison Street and Fifth Avenue.

The victim, an employee of the state, is seen on surveillance video waiting for the elevator to get to her car when the teenager confronts her. Metro police say he grabbed her around the neck, put his hand over her mouth and threatened to kill her if she didn’t stop fighting. He also demanded her purse.

The woman was able to get away after someone driving through the garage witnessed the attack and honked their car’s horn, reportedly scaring Ayers away.