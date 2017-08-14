WATCH: Man caught on camera attacking woman in Nashville parking garage

NAHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – Metro police are working to identify a young man who appeared to attack a woman inside a Nashville parking garage last Friday.

The attack happened around 12 p.m. at the garage on Fifth Avenue and Harrison Street near the state capitol downtown.

Surveillance video shows the man enter the garage just before the woman, walk past the elevator, then turn around and start confronting her.

Metro police say he grabbed her around the neck, put his hand over her mouth and threatened to kill her if she didn’t stop fighting. He also demanded her purse.

The woman is seen pushing the man off while running back toward the parking area. The young man chases after her and the two go out of view of the camera.

During the fight, police say another driver was pulling out of the garage, saw what was happening, and began honking his car horn. The attacker released the woman and is seen on surveillance running back out the entrance he entered.

Anyone who recognizes him is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.