Violence in Charlottesville brings debate on Confederate monuments to forefront

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Monuments to Confederate generals and those who fought for the South during the Civil War have been targeted by protesters in a number of cities following the violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Downtown Franklin is the site of a prominent confederate monument that has been the focus of debate.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy dedicated the statue in 1899 to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of Franklin.

Four cannons were later mounted around the statue, which have also become a focal point of the downtown area.

News 2 spoke with the Williamson County historian about the statues’ significance.

“We found out recently doing some research that the UDC petitioned the Federal Government asking for some cannons to go around the monument. The federal government loaned them four cannons. They are civil war cannons,” explained the historian, Rick Warwick.

News 2 also spoke to a tourist to see how she felt about the monument being so centralized in Franklin.

“I have mixed feelings about it. Let’s face it, it is part of history. I personally don’t think it’s a good part of history, but it is history, and do you ignore that type of thing? But for people on the other end, it’s a painful reminder, and is that something that should be honored?” questioned Diane Seibert.