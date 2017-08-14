‘Vanpooling’ provides rides from suburbs, lessens Middle Tenn. road congestion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Public transportation may be the answer to traffic woes in Middle Tennessee but motorists will have to wait for that.

Something we can be doing in the meantime is carpooling.

Franklin’s Transportation Management Association is doing just that with their VanStar ridesharing program.

It starts in dozens of cities outside of Nashville, Smyrna, Clarksville, Mt. Juliet and more.

They pair people up who work and live in the same area and then create your car pool.

They take care of the car and you and your group do everything else.

You decide who drives and who rides in your group. You decide where and what time to meet to and from work.

VanStar says the people already using it were simply sick of complaining about traffic.

“In the last two years we had 900 participants in our vanpooling which took about 14.5 million miles off of the road. It’s the small things that add up. So instead of saying ‘I wish we had less traffic’ or ‘I wish there wasn’t such bad traffic problems’ you be part of the solution,” said Chase Harper with VanStar.

VanStar provides a gas card and at the end of the month the riders are charged and it’s all divided evenly amongst everyone.

The average route is about $100 a month.

Federal employees also get a 250 dollar credit for using VanStar.