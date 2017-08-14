Titans add long snapper Ryan DiSalvo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans made two roster moves Monday, adding long snapper Ryan DiSalvo and waiving kicker/punter, Jordan Gay.

The Titans escaped their preseason opener with the Jets injury free, but veteran long snapper Beau Brinkley did tweak his groin and will need a few days off.

DiSalvo entered the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent from San Jose State where he snapped for 50 games over four seasons. He was waived by the Dolphins last year after training camp.

Gay punted twice in the Titans 7-3 loss Saturday night averaging only 34 yards per punt.