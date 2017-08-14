TBI: Man killed in East Tennessee officer-involved shooting

COSBY, Tenn. (WATE/WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting in East Tennessee Sunday night.

According to the TBI, the incident occurred on Middle Creek Road in Cocke County around 7:30 p.m.

The TBI said a Cocke County Deputy responded to reports of a man walking along the road who was known to have outstanding warrants. Upon seeing the deputy, the man reportedly fled into a wooded area.

At some point during foot pursuit, the suspect reportedly confronted the deputy with a weapon, which resulted in the deputy firing shots that struck the man.

The suspect was transported to the Newport Medical Center where he later died.

According to Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes, the officer involved is fine and the suspect is deceased, but no identities can be released at this time.