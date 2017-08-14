Surveillance released of gunman in Midtown robbery, shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police released surveillance video of the gunman accused in a Saturday morning robbery and shooting.

The crime happened on McMillin Street around 1:30 a.m., not far from the crowded bar area of Church Street near downtown Nashville.

Metro police say the suspect approached two men who were sitting inside a parked car before going into a Church Street club. The suspect reportedly started a conversation with the men, saying he was waiting on friends.

After a few minutes, the suspect asked if he could sit in the car with them. From the front passenger seat, the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victims’ money and wallets.

Metro police say the man sitting in the driver’s seat got out of the car and a struggle ensued with the gunman. The backseat passenger got out to help his friend and charged the suspect, who fired a shot, striking the victim in the face.

According to a press release, the gunman fled on foot. The gunshot victim was treated for a serious eye injury and released from Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The suspect is a black man with multiple tattoos on his face who appears to be in his late teens or early 20s. He is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and has short hair.

Anyone who recognizes the gunman from the attached surveillance photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.