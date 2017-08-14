Registered sex offender accused of exposing self to teens at Franklin park

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A registered sex offender was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to two teens at a Franklin park over the weekend.

Franklin police were called to Pinkerton Park around 4:30 p.m. Saturday after a man, now identified as Mario Buchanan, reportedly exposed himself near the playground while he propositioned the teens.

The 41-year-old man was taken into custody on South Margin Street a short time later after witnesses positively identified him.

Buchanan, a convicted felon and registered sex offender, is jailed on a $10,000 bond and is charged with two counts of indecent exposure and two counts of attempted sexual battery.

He is due in court Aug. 24. Police said additional charges may be possible.