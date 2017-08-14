POLL: Did President Trump make his position clear on Neo-Nazis and white supremacists?

President Trump came under fire for his comments Saturday that “many sides” are to blame for the violence in Charlottesville. Today, he condemned hate groups as “repugnant” and declared “racism is evil.” He described members of the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who take part in violence as “criminals and thugs”

News 2 wants to know…Has President Trump made his position clear on Neo-Nazis and white supremacists?

