Murfreesboro police investigate 2 shootings in same area

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are investigating two shootings that happened in the same area two nights in a row.

It all started Friday night at the intersection of Sun Circle and S. University Street, just a few blocks from Middle Tennessee State University’s campus.

According to a police report, several people called 911 saying shots were fired in the area.

Once police arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He reportedly told officers he heard gunshots and tried to run away when he was hit.

Murfreesboro police say at least one bullet hit a nearby house and landed in the bedroom in the first shooting.

The next night, officers were called to another shooting in the same area. No one was injured, but several cars were hit with gunfire.

There’s no word on who the suspects are at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Murfreesboro police at 615-893-STOP.