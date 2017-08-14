5-car crash closes lanes of I-65 North near Concord Road

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A five-car crash closed lanes of Interstate 65 North just before Concord Road on Monday.

Only one lane was open to drivers, who were also being routed to the shoulder, around 9 p.m., and the lanes weren’t expected to reopen until 1:25 a.m.

Traffic was backed up for miles. Both the Brentwood Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol are working to clear the interstate.

Southbound lanes were unaffected.

Details on the crash weren’t immediately released. It’s not yet known if anyone was injured.

