More than 1,600 positions up for grabs at 2 Middle Tennessee job fairs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 1,600 jobs will be up for grabs at two Middle Tennessee job fairs in Tuesday.

One of the job fairs will be held at the Goodwill Career Solutions Center located at 937 Herman Street.

Around 35 employers looking to fill at least 500 positions in Davidson and surrounding counties will participate in the Nashville event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Openings include custodial, caregiver, light industrial, houseman, cook, cashier, forklift, security, shuttle bus driver, mover, deli, bartender and other positions. Rates of pay reach $18 per hour.

In Murfreesboro, a second job fair with at least 10 employers looking to fill more than 900 jobs will be held at the Goodwill Career Solutions Center at 2955 South Church Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Openings include light industrial, forklift, cherry picker, child care, production, warehouse and other positions. Rates of pay reach $15.

Representatives from all of the companies are expected to be on hand at each event, and on-site interviews are a possibility.

Job seekers should bring a resume, photo ID and their social security card or birth certificate.