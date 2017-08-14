Metro police investigate reports of rocks hitting cars in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking into some startling reports after several people reported their cars were struck by hard objects after driving under a railroad overpass in Bellevue on Saturday.

Police told News 2 at least two people claim that their vehicles were hit late at night on a busy road.

“It sounded like a gunshot. It was very loud, a big pop,” explained Jeani Haines.

It was not a shooting, but Haines believes someone did target her vehicle with at rock as she was driving on Sawyer Brown just before midnight on Saturday.

“It happened so fast. I kept going and when I got under the next streetlamp then I saw what had happened to my windshield.”

Haines continued home and called police. Metro police said another driver reported a similar incident 45 minutes later.

A third person shared her story on social media about the same thing happening to her an hour later.

“The act itself is bad enough but then the residual from that can make matters a whole lot worse,” said Sgt. Steve Linn with the West Precinct.

Sgt. Linn said extra officers have been patrolling the area to keep an eye out since they first heard about it on Aug. 8.

“It can happen at night, in the evening or even during the day time,” the officer said.

Haines told News 2 that she drove home. Sgt. Linn suggests if it happens to you to drive somewhere safe and well lit.

“If you are familiar with the area, go to a public place such as a convenience store which is open 24 hours a day,” he told News 2.

Linn reminds you to make a simple phone call to 911 or the non-emergency number on your way and stay on the line to file the report. Sgt. Linn said those reports can connect the cases when they catch someone.

“The officers are aware of it and they, of course, are looking into it,” he explained.

Haines said even in Bellevue anything can happen, so she is staying aware of her surroundings.

“I’ve heard stories of where something like that might happen and a carjacking occurs so I just kept going,” she told News 2.

Sgt. Linn reiterates the most important thing you can do is file a report. If you believe your vehicle was hit by something in the area, call police on their non-emergency line at 615-862-8600 or visit the West Precinct to file a report.