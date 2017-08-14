Metro Animal Control at capacity; offers $10 adoptions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Animal Care and Control announced on Monday it’s at capacity and is offering $10 adoptions.

“Summer time is always a difficult time at the shelter with our highest intake levels happening during this peak time,” explained spokeswoman Rebecca Morris.

The shelter currently has more than 100 animals in need of forever homes.

“With pets of all ages and sizes, we just know the right fit is waiting for you,” Morris said.

Adoption fees are normally $90, but through Saturday, it’ll only cost $10. All pets adopted through Metro Animal Care and Control will be spay or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on all vaccinations.

Metro Animal Care and Control is open seven days-a-week for adoptions.

The shelter is located at 5125 Harding Place.