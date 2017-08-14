Macon County man accused of trying to free Wilson County inmate

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Macon County man was arrested last week after authorities say he tried to free a Wilson County inmate from the jail.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Dorris came to the Wilson County jail last Monday wearing a Macon County Sheriff’s Office polo shirt. Authorities said he presented himself as an employee of the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said while there, the 54-year-old man allegedly offered false documentation to correctional officers in an attempt to free inmate Richard Bohanan.

The sheriff’s office said correctional officers recognized the documents as false and noticed other inconsistencies in Dorris’ appearance and demeanor.

Deputies responded and he was immediately taken into custody.

“The officers who made contact with Scott Dorris displayed incredible awareness,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “Training, for situations like these, proved beneficial in maintaining a safe and secure correctional facility. This case will remain active while Dorris and other individuals may be charged as a result of this incident.”

Dorris is charged with criminal attempt to facilitate an escape and criminal impersonation of a police officer. He is being held in the Wilson County jail on a $200,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is on-going and others could be charged in the incident.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office to determine who Dorris was able to obtain the uniform shirt.