Janet’s Planet: Nashville Zoo wants you to observe animals during eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At the Nashville Zoo, they are not monkeying around about the upcoming eclipse.

Zoo officials said they’re asking visitors to make observations during the eclipse while they visit on Aug. 21.

“And then to send that information to us either through the I-Naturalist app that we are encouraging people to download, or to just simply put it on their social media and tag us,” explained Jim Bartoo, Marketing Director.

Visitors can use the tag #NashvilleZoo or #NZooEclipse.

Bartoo explains they’re looking to see if animals change their behavior. Will they go back to bed? Will they make more noise? Do they seem agitated or appear to think there’s an oncoming storm?

These are the types of things visitors are asked to watch for.

“There’s a lot of debate with [zoo] keepers now as to whether this is going to have an effect or not. Some say absolutely not, they won’t change their behavior at all. Others say that they’ll be believing that it’s evening and they’ll go into their evening activities” Bartoo told News 2.

He continued, “Some think that the animals will become agitated because they’ll think that there’s a storm approaching because a lot of times, an eclipse, when you’re in an eclipse feels like an approaching storm, it gets that kind of darkish greenish hue to it and you believe there’s a storm coming in, but you look up and the skies are completely clear. So animals may be fooled into thinking there’s a storm coming and they might be starting to take measures to protect themselves from the storm. We just don’t know.”

The zoo said the rhinos are their newest animal and they have a schedule they go by. They come out of their barn at 9 a.m. and go back in 6 p.m.

“Before they came here, they were in Africa in a reserve where they spent most of their time outside day and night, so does that change with their behavior? Does it change with light level? Or are they going to be affected by this kind of experience or are they not? It’ll be really interesting to see,” Bartoo said.

The Nashville Zoo will give away solar eclipse glasses to the first 5,000 people through the gate on Aug. 21, the day of the total solar eclipse.

