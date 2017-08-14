Investigators search for Pulaski woman missing since July 22

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators are still searching for a woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from by family or friends since July 22.

Janice Threet, 30, also has not been to work at Magnetti Marelli in Pulaski since she left after her shift early that same morning.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department says she may be driving a blue 2016 Chevrolet Cruz with possible body damage. Her license plate is TN 9A68K2.

Janice is a white female who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 152 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information regarding the location of Janice Threet is encouraged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department 931-762-3626 or the Criminal Investigation Division 931-762-1608.