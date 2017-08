FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – HAZMAT crews responded to a jackknifed tractor-trailer on Interstate 65 South Monday.

According to police, only one lane is passable between Murfreesboro and Peytonsville roads. Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route.

Police said HAZMAT crews responded to the scene because diesel is spilling onto the road.

Additional information was not released.