Haslam wants Nathan Bedford Forrest bust removed from state capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Haslam still has no love for the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest at the Tennessee State Capitol.

Haslam released a statement Monday regarding the bust’s presence, saying:

My position on this issue has not changed – I do not believe Nathan Bedford Forrest should be one of the individuals we honor at the Capitol. The General Assembly has established a process for addressing these matters and I strongly encourage the Capitol Commission and the Historical Commission to act.

The monument honoring Forrest, a Confederate Army general and former KKK leader, has been the target of controversy for years.

Protesters went to the capitol Monday to demand it be removed.

According to the Tennessee Wars Commission, a 2013 survey found there are 70 memorials across the state that could be classified as exclusively Confederate. Of that number, 12 are found in cemeteries, 37 are in or around county courthouses, and 21 are in other public spaces.

“These numbers do not include the monuments that are found in Tennessee’s numerous Civil War battlefields,” said Tim Hyder, director of the wars commission.

Hyder noted the 2013 survey may or may not be comprehensive but should be treated as fairly thorough.

