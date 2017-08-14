Good news for Tennessee drivers as gas prices drift lower

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — AAA says prices at the pump are holding steady, only declining fractions of a penny over the weekend.

Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.15 on Sunday. The state average is 1-cent more than last week, and 24 cents more than last year.

Knoxville has one of the least expensive gas prices in the state at $2.13 per gallon, according to AAA. Nashville is at $2.16 and Memphis at $2.21.

“Pump prices are moving slightly lower as refineries keep the market well supplied with gasoline,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gasoline supplies are outpacing demand as we enter the final weeks of the summer travel season. This should prevent any major gains in gas prices, unless oil prices rise in response to unexpected disruptions in supply due to international conflict, refinery issues, or a hurricane.”

Gasoline demand is on par with this time last year, yet gasoline supply levels are two percent stronger, according to AAA.

They said this is because refiners are running at record highs thanks to favorable profit margins.

As a result, gasoline inventories swelled and crude stocks dropped, according to the most recent supply report from the EIA for the week of August 4.

Commercial crude oil supplies slipped for the fifth consecutive week, hitting the lowest level since October.