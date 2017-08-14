Flights skyrocket, sell out ahead of epic solar eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you plan to travel to Music City for next week’s epic eclipse, driving might be the way to go.

News 2 took a look at how much it costs to fly to Nashville for a long weekend for the historic event.

Flying in on Friday and leaving on Tuesday will cost you $662 from Chicago.

From Denver, Colorado, during the same time period, the cheapest flight will cost you $902. From New York, it’ll cost travelers $839.

The cheapest flight from Dallas, Texas, to Nashville is $1,225, while flying out of LAX to Music City will cost around $1,142.

For those who choose to hop in the car and drive to Nashville, you’ll find gas prices, on average around $2.16.

