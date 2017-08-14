Ex-Nashville judge Casey Moreland given permission to attend mom’s funeral in Indiana

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motion for former Nashville judge Casey Moreland to leave Middle Tennessee to attend his mother’s funeral has been granted.

Court documents show Moreland will attend the funeral on Wednesday in Petersburg, Indiana, about 200 miles north of Nashville.

The former judge’s mother passed away on Saturday. She had previously been in hospice care and Moreland was given permission to visit her in May.

Moreland is under house arrest and faces federal corruption charges. While under house arrest, Moreland agreed to certain conditions, including not leaving Middle Tennessee without approval and wearing an electronic monitoring device.

