Eclipse glasses: Sold or selling out at most Middle Tennessee locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just one week away from the epic eclipse, and Middle Tennesseans are hard pressed to find a pair of certified eclipse glasses.

For days on end, a steady stream of visitors has made its way to the Adventure Science Center. Much of the crowd though won’t make it past the gift shop.

They’re in search of shades that are flying off of Tennessee shelves.

“It’s hard,” said Susie Monick, clutching her pair of soon to be bought glasses. “I started calling Walgreens, Kroger, Friedman’s, so here I am.”

These certified spectacles are now tough to track down.

Even the Adventure Science Center’s well is running dry.

“We actually placed an initial order for 300,000,” explained Derrick Rohl, with the center. “We’ll probably sell out in the next day or two.”

On Monday alone, the Adventure Science Center sold 10,049 pairs of glasses. So where can you go just one week out? Truth be told, you’re running out of options.

News 2 called a number of outlets with glasses in stock just last week… but turned up empty-handed.

A spokesperson with Kroger sent the following statement:

“Eclipse Glasses have been a really hot item for us. We have re-stocked stores several times, but at this point when a store runs out…. there are no more available to send them. We aren’t completely sold out yet, but only a few stores have any remaining. I think it is safe to say the demand for these was greater than expected and caught suppliers by surprise. “

Officials with the Metro Parks Department say they may have glasses available later in the week. The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. currently has a limited number for sale in their downtown location.

The Adventure Science Center currently has around 14,000 left.

Loden Vision Centers, who purchased more than 9,000 pairs, are now having to turn people away.

“We just ran out today,” said Amber Perkins, Marketing Director with Loden Vision. “We are out at all five locations.”

Still a steady stream of calls and cars continue to swing by locations.

“We never could’ve planned for as huge of a turnout as we got,” said Perkins.

“It’s definitely a tricky thing to keep in stock,” noted Rohl. “The demand, the excitement for the eclipse is building faster than a lot of people had expected.”

As for online purchases, be careful if you buy from Amazon. Just Monday, the company recalled thousands of pairs after the package has CE and ISO certifications on it, but on the inside of the glasses there aren’t any numbers.

