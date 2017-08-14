22-year-old sought by Metro police in deadly hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say warrants are being issued for a 22-year-old in this weekend’s deadly hit-and-run.

Marquise Knowles is the suspect driver of a yellow Range Rover that hit and killed a woman on W. Trinity Lane early Saturday morning.

Police have said Sherry Cameron was in a crosswalk as she crossed the road near Brick Church Pike and was hit. She was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where she died.

On Monday, Metro police say the recovered the yellow Range Rover used in the crash from a home on Marydale Drive, north of Talbot’s Corner, thanks to a tip from a citizen.

Knowles is now wanted in the deadly crash. Anyone who knows where he is or sees him is encouraged to call Metro police at 615-74-CRIME.