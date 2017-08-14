22-year-old sought by Metro police in deadly hit-and-run

Marquise Knowles (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say warrants are being issued for a 22-year-old in this weekend’s deadly hit-and-run.

Marquise Knowles is the suspect driver of a yellow Range Rover that hit and killed a woman on W. Trinity Lane early Saturday morning.

Police have said Sherry Cameron was in a crosswalk as she crossed the road near Brick Church Pike and was hit. She was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where she died.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

On Monday, Metro police say the recovered the yellow Range Rover used in the crash from a home on Marydale Drive, north of Talbot’s Corner, thanks to a tip from a citizen.

Knowles is now wanted in the deadly crash. Anyone who knows where he is or sees him is encouraged to call Metro police at 615-74-CRIME.