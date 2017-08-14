Man shot during robbery attempt at South Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was seriously injured in a shooting during a robbery attempt at a South Nashville apartment complex

It happened at the Starline Apartments on Massman Drive around 1:15 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the victim was found with at least one gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a red car.

A passenger who was in the red car told Metro police three to four men wearing all black and speaking fluent Spanish robbed them at gunpoint.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The suspect left the area in a black GMC Yukon described by police at “loud” toward Murfreesboro Pike.

