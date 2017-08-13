Young woman found after all night search on Franklin County mountain

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An all night search in Franklin County had a happy ending Sunday morning.

A young woman was found safe around 8 a.m. after spending more than 12 hours lost and alone in the mountains.

According to the Franklin County Rescue Squad, 24-year old Savvy Bishop was located around 8 a.m.

Bishop went missing after taking her new four-wheeler out Saturday night for a drive on Keith Springs Mountain, near the Franklin/Marion County line.

Lisa Clark, Bishop’s mother, tells News 2 that Bishop called her Saturday night and said she had an accident. A final text came in around 10 p.m. saying she had taken a wrong turn, flipped the four-wheeler and was lost, hungry and scared.

Crews from multiple counties helped in the search. The young woman’s condition has not been released.