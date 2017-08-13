Woman hit, killed while walking down Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was hit and killed while walking on Nolensville in the Woodbine neighborhood overnight Saturday.

The crash happened near Peachtree Street just after midnight when a driver says he was on his way home from work and didn’t see the woman.

Metro police say she wasn’t carrying identification and remains unknown. Authorities said she is white, heavyset, and appears to be in her 30s. She was wearing a gray T-shirt with the word “Flawless” on it.

According to a press release, no charges are anticipated against the driver at this time.

Police say it has not been determined why the victim was in the street.