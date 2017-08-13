Vigils planned in Middle Tennessee in wake of violence in Charlottesville

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several vigils are planned across Middle Tennessee in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, as protesters clashed with white nationalists.

The Tennessee Anti-Racist Network spokeswoman told News 2 the purpose of their vigil in Murfreesboro is to stand up against white supremacy groups across the country.

Mariah Philips, a teacher in Rutherford County and candidate for Congress, says what happened in Charlottesville is shocking.

PHOTOS: Violent protest in Charlottesville, Virginia

Phillips says she is worried because there are similar towns in Tennessee in the same situation.

“I think it is important that we unite together and not divide. There is a lot of division coming from our national leadership. We need to come together as a community in Rutherford County and show we are against that,” she told News 2.

Murfreesboro vigil isn’t the only one taking place in Middle Tennessee.

Local activist group Clarksville Indivisible will hold a candlelight vigil at 7:30 p.m. at the open-air pavilion at McGregor Park on Riverside Drive. The group makes it clear on their Facebook page this is not a march or protest.

