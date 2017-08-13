Virginia troopers killed in Charlottesville helicopter crash have Tennessee ties

RICHMOND, Va. (WATE) – Both men killed in the helicopter crash connected to the violent Charlottesville rally have East Tennessee ties.

The pilot, Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen, 48, is the son of a Loudon county commissioner.

The passenger, Berke Bates, 40, played hockey at the University of Tennessee with his brother, Craig Bates.

Bates has family living in Knoxville.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, a Virginia State Police helicopter crashed into a wooded area.

The Bell 407 helicopter was assisting public safety resources with the violent protest in Charlottesville, Virginia. Cullen and Bates both died at the scene.

