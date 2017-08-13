Tropical depression likely to be declared Tropical Storm “Gert” later Sunday

The tropical depression east of the Bahamas will likely be designated a tropical storm later on Sunday. If so, it will be named “Gert”. Winds this morning were 35 mph. It takes 39 mph or higher to be declared a tropical storm.

As of Sunday morning, it was moving north-northwest at 13 mph towards the U. S. coast line. But there’s good news!

The upper level winds that have been from the west and northwest, bringing down another cool front will curve the storm out to sea. Although there may be some high surf on the coastline this week, the heavy rains and winds of the storm will stay well offshore.

We are getting into the peak of the hurricane season. The hope is that this upper air pattern will stick around. It could act as a “shield” to the east coast if it does.

The latest information from the National Hurricane Center can be found here.