Touching video of Titans fans with Mariota before loss to the Jets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Titan fans may not be happy with the 3-7 fall to the Jets Saturday, but here is a reason for them to take pride in the players.

A video shared by the Titans on Facebook and Twitter has captured a lot of attention shows quarterback Marcus Mariota waiting in the tunnel to give a young fan a hug as the team was headed out to the field for Saturday’s preseason game.

News 2 was told the fan is the son of a voter for the Maxwell Award,’ given to one of the best collegiate players.

The fan reportedly became friends with Mariota when he was nominated for the award in 2014 and have kept in touch.