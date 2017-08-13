The Latest: Charlottesville Mayor calls alleged car-ramming ‘terrorism’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville, Virginia Mayor Mike Signer called the killing of a 32-year-old woman and the injury of others by a vehicle at a rally in the city a “terrorist attack with a car used as a weapon.”

Heather Heyer died when a car rammed into a group of people who were protesting the presence of white supremacists who had gathered in Charlottesville for a rally.

The car’s driver, James Alex Fields Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and other counts.

The rally’s purpose was apparently to condemn a decision by the city to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

A Tennessee man is one of three more people arrested in connection to the violent clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters.

Stay with News 2 on air and online for the latest developments in this story,