Sign for Cheatham County football game vandalized in Ashland City

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators are searching for whoever vandalized a sign in Cheatham County with obscene words and drawings.

The vandalism was found Sunday morning on a sign that advertises a football game between rivals Cheatham County and Sycamore high schools.

The sign sits on Frey Street in Ashland City, not far from the library.

The sign’s owner, Jonathan Coulon, is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest. If you know anything, call Ashland City police at 615-792-5618.

Repairs are already underway. The rival football game takes place Sept. 1