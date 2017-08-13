Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, August 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – To be or not to be at Centennial Park tonight is the question, because Shakespeare in the park is back and it’s free at 6 tonight.

On the other side of town there’s a Nashville Sounds game.

We are in the middle of a series with the Memphis Redbirds a little home state rivalry.

You can find tickets as low as $10! First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Fat Bottom Brewery is turning 5 and having an anniversary party at their brewery in the Nations on 800 44th Avenue North.

You can get in for free but for $15 you get bottomless Fat Bottom beer. That is from noon to 5 p.m. today.