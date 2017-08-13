Mt. Juliet police search for juvenile armed robbery suspects

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two juvenile armed robbery suspects are being sought by police in Mt. Juliet Sunday night.

Police say the suspects robbed another juvenile near the Providence Marketplace.

The search was happening in a wooded area just south of Providence Parkway at 8 p.m.

Other areas included in the search are Lifestyle Communities, Deerfield Apartments, Bradford Park, Central Pike, and South Mt. Juliet Road.

According to police, the suspects are both white teenagers. One has dark hair with orange roots and is wearing a red or multi-colored Polo shirt with khaki pants. The other is in all black clothes and possibly armed.

Anyone with information should contact Mt. Juliet police by texting TIP MJALERT followed by your message to 888777. You can also call at 615-754-2550 or Crime Stoppers at 615-754-TIPS.