Metro detective hears gunfire, discovers deadly shooting scene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro police detective heard the sound of gunfire in North Nashville. As he drove through the area he was flagged down by neighbors, who pointed to the shooting scene.

Two men were lying in the breezeway at the Cumberland View Apartments. One was dead. The other, wounded.

26 year old Jonathan Cheers died at the scene. 23 year old Treon Bright is in critical but stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Both are from Nashville

The shooting took place just after 9:30 Saturday morning. Police have yet to determine a motive.

The gunman is still on the loose.