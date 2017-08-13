Man shot outside busy North Nashville grocery store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot near a busy North Nashville Kroger store Saturday night, according to Metro Police.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police say a man was shot outside of the store near Rosa Parks Blvd. and Monroe Street, and then ran inside seeking help.

News 2 spoke with a man who heard multiple shots from a nearby business.

“I had just heard the gunshots go off and I heard them hit the building and I had a fellow team member in the office counting down his drawer,” says Stephen Miller.

“I told him to get down, he couldn’t hear what I was saying, so I walked in there and I said ‘you need to get down.’ My fear was the bullet would go through the building and maybe hit one of us by accident.”

Police say several bullet holes were found in the victim’s car. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sunday police were still looking for the shooter and asking anyone with information to call our partners at Crime Stoppers (615) 74-CRIME.