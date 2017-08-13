Juvenile injured in shooting just north of Talbot’s Corner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police confirm a juvenile was shot Sunday afternoon just north of Talbot’s Corner.

The shooting happened at 2:25 p.m. on Barbara Lynn Way near Briley Parkway and Brick Church Pike.

The victim, whose identity has yet to be released, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Further details weren’t immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.

Sunday’s shooting is among the hundreds that have taken place across Nashville so far this year as the number has skyrocketed. As of July 29 of this year, there were 242 shooting incidents resulting in death or injuries. During the same time period in 2016, there had only been 154.