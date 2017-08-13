JOE BIDDLE: Sunday Notes: Aug. 13, 2017

Random ruminations while wondering whatever happened to Kirk Gibson…

MACINTYRE PAYS: According to a Sports Illustrated story, Colorado football coach Mike MacIntyre and Athletics Director Rick George are lucky they are still in their current jobs.

MacIntyre and George have Vanderbilt backgrounds. MacIntyre played at Brentwood Academy and two years at Vanderbilt before transferring to Georgia Tech after his father, the late George MacIntyre was fired.

George came to Vanderbilt with head football coach Gerry DiNardo and served as an assistant coach before eventually moving to an administrative job. George later became in charge of the PGA’s Champions Tour.

They both ended up in Colorado. MacIntyre was national Coach of the Year last season and George was the AD.

The scandal centered on charges filed by a girlfriend of Colorado assistant coach Joe Trumpkin in December, 2016. She charged that Trumpkin had been beating her a number of times.

Neither MacIntyre or George took proper actions in accordance with their contracts and school policies.

Trumpkin’s ex-girlfriend never heard from anyone at Colorado University again. Trumpkin was charged in late January with five counts of felony second-degree assault. It is scheduled in court this fall.

In the meantime, CU President Bruce Benson announced his punitive measures: Matching $100,000 donations from MacIntyre and George.

Their failure to follow school policies linked to federal Title IX laws have school employees calling for more stringent punishment. At a number of colleges they would have been fired from their current employment.

RACE ON FOR UT, TITANS: The Tennessee Vols and Titans have similar problems, although they are good problems to have.

Both teams have a depth chart full of players vying for playing time at wide receiver.

The Titans saw 10-year NFL veteran Harry Douglas turn in the best performance in a 7-3 loss to the Jets Saturday night. He is in a race to make the roster.

Projected starter Corey Davis sat out against the Jets and is a week-to-week status. Late pickup wide receiver Eric Decker is vying for a starting spot. So is Rishard Matthews. Tre McBride has to earn playing time.

Rookie Taywan Taylor is showing promise and tight end Delanie Walker has been a favorite target form QB Marcus Mariota.

At Tennessee, Jauan Jennings is a returning solid receiver for the Vols. Josh Smith is vying for the opposite wide receiver spot. Look for freshman Tyler Byrd to make some noise.

Marquez Callaway and 6-6 Jeff George are in the mix. The only thing keeping them from having a solid receivers team is inexperience. Some of them will have to take on-the-job training.

OVER-WORKED: So says UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen. He was quoted as saying playing college football is akin “to do two full time jobs.”

Poor Josh. You’re sounding like a snowflake my man.

Duke Coach David Cutcliffe countered with, “He’s not a spokesman for college football players.’’

You said it Cut.

ZACH BUSTED: NBA 16-year veteran Zach Randolph allegedly did great things in Memphis when he was playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.

He gets traded to Sacramento and was busted for having a felony amount of weed for sale. The two-time NBA All-Star could be banned from the League.

I wonder what the young kids he mentored in Memphis think of Zach now.

He’s a perfect reason why parents should not put professional athletes on a pedestal for their kids to follow. A role model he is not.

Joe Biddle is a WKRN.com sports columnist. He is also a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. Contact him at joebiddle11@gmail.com.