NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 440 East was closed just past the Hillsboro Road exit in Nashville on Sunday.

The lanes were blocked after a multi-car crash around 4:10 p.m. ahead of the Interstate 65 exit.

The road is expected to remain closed until at 5:20 p.m. Click here to check the traffic map.

There’s no word if anyone was injured at this time. Details have yet to be released.

