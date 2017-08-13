East Nashville business owner raises money to help grieving mother

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An East Nashville business owner is rallying around the family of a young girl found murdered Thursday in her Goodlettsville mobile home.

Kenneth Roth, the owner of Nicholson Cleaners on Gallatin Avenue, hired the mother of Yhoana Arteaga just two weeks ago.

Thursday evening, the girl’s mother returned home from work to find the 12-year-old dead inside the home at the Hillview Acres Mobile Home Park off Old Dickerson Pike.

Metro police labeled Yhoana’s death a homicide. An autopsy showed she died from trauma but did not have a gunshot or stab wound.

“It makes you sick to your stomach when you hear that there are people out there that can think so little of human life,” Roth told News 2.

Roth said he wanted to help the single mother with her two other children, so he launched a GoFundMe page to help with bills and other expenses.

“I’ve never been on GoFundMe,” Roth said. “I just started this GoFundMe account because of her situation. My wife was distraught about it. My employees are friends with her. That’s how she actually came to us is through friendships, and the first thing you do as a human being is want to help out.”

As of Sunday evening, the page had raised about $160, but Roth is begging people to donate and help the family.

“I don’t even know if she’s gonna come back to work. If she doesn’t, I respect that, but she’s gonna need money to live, and I hope that as a community, knowing that something tragic has happened, that we can join together,” Roth said.

“Please help her. Please pray and please help her,” he added.

This is the second fundraiser set up to help the Arteaga family. The other has raised just under $4,000 as of Sunday evening.

Anyone who saw a suspicious person in or near the Old Dickerson Pike mobile home park, or anyone who may have information about the person who killed Yhoana, is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

