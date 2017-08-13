6 weird advantages of being left-handed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – August 13 marks National Left Handed Day. With just 10 percent of the population being left-handed, it can be easy for everyone else to forget we’re living in a right-handed world.

Aside from making it tough to cut a line with a pair of scissors designed for righties, being a southpaw can also have some advantages.

1. They’re better drivers

When it comes to driving, left-handers have a natural advantage, according to the AA Driving School. A study commissioned by the school indicates that being left-handed makes for a smoother driving test. According to the findings, almost six out of 10 (57 percent) left-handers passed their driving test first time, making them 10 percent more likely than right-handers to pass at the first attempt.

It should come as no surprise that left-handers appear to be the more accomplished drivers. Some of the best drivers in history have been left-handed, including:

Ayrton Senna (deceased Formula 1 driver and three times world champion – considered to be one of the best ever)

Valentino Rossi (Nine times MotoGP motorbike champion – considered to be one of the best ever)

Buzz Aldrin (Lunar Module Pilot for Apollo 11 – the first manned mission to the Moon)

Chewbacca the Wookie (co-pilot of the Millennium Falcon – Star Wars)

2. They can make more money

A study by the U.S. National Bureau of Economic Research found that left-handed men with a college education earned 15 percent more money than their right handed colleagues. Sadly, the same effect was not found among women.

3. They’re better at math

A study found that left-handedness was a predictor of mathematical precociousness.

Researchers found that the rate of left-handedness among students talented in mathematics was much greater than among the general population. Students that were left-handed outperformed the rest of the sample when the tasks involved difficult problem-solving, such as associating a mathematical function to a given set of data.

4. They’re better at sports

If you are a leftie, you can gain an advantage by using a leftie serve in tennis, which can create problems for right-handed players. Lefties also make better baseball players.

5. You’re more likely to be a twin

Left-handedness is about twice as common in twins than in the general population. A 1996 Belgian study found that about 21 percent of twins, both fraternal and identical, are left-handed.

6. Lefties become president

With the exception of President George W. Bush and President Donald Trump, the last six United States leaders have been left-handed.

President Barrack Obama, President Bill Clinton, President George H.W. Bush and President Ronald Reagan are all left handed. Coincidence? Well, maybe.

Interestingly enough, Senator John McCain is also left-handed, so either way the 2004 election had gone, a lefty would have been commander-in-chief.