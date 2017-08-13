2 children found wandering in Kentucky road; Woman arrested

GRAVES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two children were found wandering in a road early Sunday morning in Kentucky, and a 25-year-old woman has been arrested.

According to the Kentucky State Police, authorities were called at 9:30 a.m. after someone found the kids on Highway 339 North.

The caller reportedly moved the children, ages 2 and 4, out of the road to a safe place while waiting for police to arrive.

Once on the scene, the KSP says they located Hannah Taber, 25, asleep in a nearby home.

A press release states Taber was responsible for the children but was unaware of their location.

The KSP says it was also confirmed a similar incident had occurred involving the same children in the recent past.

Taber, of Hickory, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. She was booked into the Graves County jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.