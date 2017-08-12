Woman killed walking on W. Trinity Lane early Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A female walking near W. Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike was hit and killed around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Metro Nashville police.

Officers say the yellow SUV seen in background of the attached photo is the vehicle that hit the female and fled the scene.

Police say the vehicle likely has front end damage.

If you can help locate the suspect vehicle please call our partners at Metro Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

