Titans lose to Jets in preseason opener 7-3

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (WKRN) – For Head Coach Mike Mularkey, this was not the start he wanted for the Titans first preseason game. The Jets marched right down the field as Josh McCown hit Charone Peake for a 4 yard touchdown and the Jets took a 7-0 lead.

Marcus Mariota made his first start since breaking his leg against the Jaguars last season, going 2/3 for 15 yards, and was sacked once. Mariota played just two series before he was done for the night.

Derrick Henry got the start because DeMarco Murray is out with a hamstring injury. Henry carried 8 times for 29 yards as the Titans first team offense failed to score a point Saturday night.

As far as rookies go, Taywan Taylor was a bright spot for the Titans. Taylor led the team with 4 catches for 56 yards including the longest play of the night, a 42 yard reception in the 3rd quarter that led to a Titans field goal.

Alex Tanney got the majority of the snaps under center replacing Marcus Mariota. Tanney is in a battle to make the team. He finished 10 for 26 for 108 yards including an interception and a fumble.

The Titans lose to the Jets 7-3.

The next preseason game is Saturday on News 2 against the Panthers at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:00 PM.