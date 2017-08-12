Teen charged with homicide in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police charged 18-year old Michael Newsom with criminal homicide Friday night.

Newsom is accused in the July shooting death of 48-year old Steven Murray.

Murray was found deceased inside his car near a market on Buchanan Street in North Nashville July 30, according to Metro Nashville police.

Police say surveillance video from the scene helped them to locate the alleged shooter in this case.

According to police, Newsom was already in a Metro jail accused of robbing someone on University Court in the week before his arrest.

