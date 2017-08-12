Suspect wanted for bank robbery in Franklin Saturday

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police and the FBI are looking for a man they say robbed a bank Saturday afternoon.

They released this bank surveillance photo, showing a caucasian man with a blond beard, wearing a navy blue shirt or jacket, blue jeans and white ball cap.

Police say the man walked into the SunTrust Bank branch at 1109 Murfreesboro Road, shortly before 1pm Saturday.

The suspect approached the teller counter and presented a robbery demand note.

The teller complied with instructions in the note.

The suspect ran out and escaped on foot.

A reward of $1,000 is being offered for information about the suspect.

Call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000