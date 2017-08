HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – The man accused of stabbing another man Friday night at a Hopkinsville supermarket has been arrested.

26-year-old Jeremy Lopez was charged with assault.

Hopkinsville Police said the victim was stabbed as he walked into the Piggly Wiggly on North Main Street.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There has been no update the extent of his injuries.

Lopez remains in the Christian County Detention Center.