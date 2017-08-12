Police identify Smyrna woman killed in crash with fire vehicle

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was killed Thursday night in a crash with a fire vehicle in Nolensville.

It happened around 6 p.m. at Williams Road and Nolensville Road.

According to Chief Troy Huffines with the Nolensville Police Department, 27-year-old Nikolette Walden of Smyrna was driving a car across Nolensville Road, when an Arrington Fire Department vehicle slammed into the passenger side of Walden’s car.

Walden’s car then struck a construction vehicle that was parked on the side of the road. The fire vehicle hit a utility pole.

A firefighter was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Walden was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

“This was a very tragic incident and our heart and prayers go out to the Walden family,” Chief Huffines said in a statement to News 2.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.